Twin Cities music scene mourns loss of rising rapper

A rapper from St. Paul, Minnesota, who was making a name for herself around the world died on New Year’s Day. Lexii Alijai was just 21 years old.

ChrisStyle, the music director at KMOJ, first met Alijai when she was about 14 years old.

“She was quiet and shy, but when she spoke she had something to say,” said Styles.

And she said it in her music.

“In her music you actually hear a lot of emotion,” said ChrisStyle. “You can hear how she touched people. She was very sincere in the words that she used and she translated a lot of things that she dealt with in life and put it in her music.”

“Bars. She has bars. She can really, really rap,” said Auggie 5000, a DJ at GO 95.3.

Auggie 5000 met her just as she was starting to collaborate with Big Named Artist.



“I do doubt myself sometimes because I am human, but I do believe in myself,” said Alijai in an interview with GO 95.3.

“You have to have the skill the personality that sparkle, we call it star power and she had all of that,” said Auggie 5000.

Hip hop artist Kehlani featured Alijai on a track. She tweeted about Lexii’s death saying, “i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken [sic].”

Other famous artists gave their tributes on Twitter to a young artist with so much potential.

“It’s just really sad to see somebody that was still learning their craft, but so great at it lose their life at such a young age,” said Auggie 5000.

The cause of her death has not been released.

