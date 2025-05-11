Burnsville apartment shooting injures 1 man

article

The Brief A shooting at a Burnsville apartment building injured a man overnight. Police reported the shooting on social media just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities have not announced any arrests.



Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a Burnsville apartment building overnight.

Burnsville fatal shooting

What we know:

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Chancellor Manor apartment complex overnight.

Police asked the public to avoid the area and said they would provide more information when it became available.

What we don't know:

The severity of the injuries has not been confirmed by police.

Police have not released information on the victim or a possible suspect description.

Dig deeper:

A Burnsville city official said many of the city's officers are at the National Police Memorial event in Washington, D.C. and that neighboring departments are assisting in the investigation.

That event is honoring many first responders across the country, including the Burnsville police officers and firefighter who were killed in a shootout last year.

