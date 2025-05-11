Expand / Collapse search
Burnsville apartment shooting injures 1 man

By
Published  May 11, 2025 2:52pm CDT
Burnsville
FOX 9
article

Burnsville police respond to a fatal shooting at an apartment. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • A shooting at a Burnsville apartment building injured a man overnight.
    • Police reported the shooting on social media just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
    • Authorities have not announced any arrests.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a Burnsville apartment building overnight. 

Burnsville fatal shooting

What we know:

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Chancellor Manor apartment complex overnight. 

Police asked the public to avoid the area and said they would provide more information when it became available. 

What we don't know:

The severity of the injuries has not been confirmed by police. 

Police have not released information on the victim or a possible suspect description. 

Dig deeper:

A Burnsville city official said many of the city's officers are at the National Police Memorial event in Washington, D.C. and that neighboring departments are assisting in the investigation.

That event is honoring many first responders across the country, including the Burnsville police officers and firefighter who were killed in a shootout last year.

READ MORE: Fundraiser for Burnsville first responders begins to send families to DC

The Source: This story used information shared by the Burnsville Police Department and footage shot from the scene of the incident. 

BurnsvilleCrime and Public Safety