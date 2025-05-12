Mounds View shooting: 2 found dead inside home

article

Two people were found dead inside a Mounds View home after calls for a welfare check on Sunday night.

2 found dead in Mounds View home

What we know:

Mounds View police responded around 7:57 p.m. to a home on Greenwood Drive, a side street near County Road H2 and Long Lake Road, for a welfare check.

At the home, officers could see "an individual inside the residence lying on the floor with signs of trauma."

Police eventually forced their way into the home and found two bodies with gunshot wounds. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Circumstances of shooting unclear

What we don't know:

Officers did not release any further details about the deaths or the circumstances of the shooting. Police have also not released the names of the two people found dead, pending a preliminary autopsy and family notification.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

However, police say there is no danger to the public.