Twin Cities E. coli illnesses prompt nation-wide recall

The Brief A Detroit-based meat packing company is recalling 167,277 pounds of ground beef because of suspected E. coli contamination. Several people reported getting sick after dining at Twin Cities restaurants supplied by Wolverine Packing Company. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service is working with Minnesota health officials on the investigation.



A meat-packing supplier is recalling thousands of pounds of ground beef after at least 15 cases of E. coli infections have been reported in Minnesota.

What we know

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Wolverine Packing Co. is recalling about 167,277 pounds of ground beef products suspected of being contaminated with E. coli.

The products were reportedly shipped to restaurants across the country.

Health officials say the fresh products have a "use by" date of Nov. 14, 2024 and the frozen products are labeled with a production date of Oct. 22, 2024.

The FSIS also released a full product list and labels of what is included in the recall.

Officials say the recalled products have the establishment number "EST.2574B" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) notified the FSIS on Nov. 13 and continues to assist with the investigation, authorities say.

The illnesses were reported between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10.

MDH previously traced those infections to hamburger served at Twin Cities restaurants with meal dates between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

E. coli symptoms

Health officials say symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea that often leaves bloody stools, as well as a low-grade fever, or no fever at all.

Those infected typically get sick two to five days after exposure, but this can also vary between one and eight days.

The majority of people recover within five to 10 days, but about 5% of infections lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can lead to acute kidney failure and other severe problems, according to MDH.

Anyone who believes they might be infected is advised to contact a health care provider.

More information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

What can be done?

Consumers are also advised to utilize the Electronic Consumer Complaint form to report any possible foodborne illnesses or other food safety incidents.

Information on safe cooking temperatures can also be found on the FSIS website.