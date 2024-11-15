Twin Cities E. coli infections traced to hamburger from restaurants

article

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health is warning the public about multiple E. coli infections. Officials say 10 cases involve people who ate burgers from Red Cow. Another case reportedly comes from Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis, which received the same beef product being investigated.



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is warning the public about E. coli infections that have been traced to hamburgers served at Twin Cities restaurants.

MDH said two people have been hospitalized so far, with the cases reporting meal dates between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7.

What we know

State health officials say they have identified 10 cases of E. coli infections in people who ate burgers served at multiple locations of Red Cow, which has locations in Hennepin, Ramsey and Olmsted counties.

Another case was reported by someone who said they ate at Hen House Eatery in Minneapolis.

MDH said both restaurants received the same ground beef product suspected in the investigation.

Officials warn that other cases could be identified later, since the ground beef product was distributed to other establishments.

Both restaurants are reportedly cooperating with the investigation and have made product changes to prevent future illnesses.

The MDH said it is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and multiple local environmental health agencies in the investigation.

E. coli symptoms

Health officials say symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhea that often leaves bloody stools, as well as a low-grade fever, or no fever at all.

Those infected typically get sick two to five days after exposure, but this can also vary between one and eight days.

The majority of people recover within five to 10 days, but about 5% of infections lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can lead to acute kidney failure and other severe problems, according to MDH.

Anyone who believes they might be infected is advised to contact a health care provider.

More information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Red Cow response

Red Cow released a statement that partially read as follows:

"We were informed by the Minnesota Department of Health that cases of E. coli have potentially been traced to a Wolverine ground beef product sourced through US Foods that we previously used in the restaurants.

"In response, we took immediate action to work with public health officials to remove the suspected product from our restaurants and have removed the producers from our supply chain. Red Cow is no longer serving the ground beef that was identified as the potential source. In addition to the product-producer changes.

"Health inspectors were on-site immediately, and all locations passed inspection. No closures were required due to the source of the outbreak being a product-related issue. All of our locations have been thoroughly disinfected and sanitized following Department of Health standards to ensure our environment is safe for all our guests and team members.

"We want to assure our guests that we’ve removed any products identified by the Department of Health and, out of an abundance of caution, have switched suppliers to provide an even safer dining experience. Your trust means everything to us, and we’re fully committed to serving you delicious, safe food every day."