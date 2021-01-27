Twin Cities woman creates 'Adopt A Grandparent' to mail handwritten letters to seniors

article

A Twin Cities woman is on a heartfelt mission to bring a little joy to seniors who have experienced some dark, isolating days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hillary Kline is trying to bring some smiles and hope – one handwritten card at a time.

"Sometimes I talk about what’s happening in my life, I talk about the weather because that’s very Minnesotan of us to talk about the weather," said Kline.

Kline created Adopt A Grandparent in order to reach out to seniors who have been living in nursing homes and assisted living centers and likely haven’t been able to have many visitors due to the coronavirus.

"'I know that times are tough right now, but so are you. If I know anything, I know we will get through this pandemic together,'" Kline read from one of her cards.

Over the past year, Kline has enlisted the help of friends and family.

"Between the summer months and Christmas with the support of my friends and family and a few colleagues, we wrote over 790 cards," said Kline.

She has also experienced kindness from others, as more than 1,000 of the cards have been donated from artists around the nation. One of those cards reached the hands of Jean Clarke, a resident at The Orchards of Minnetonka.

"It had an affirmation in it and I’m an affirmation sort of girl," said Clarke.

Kline’s handwritten note left a lasting impression.

"Think of the heart, goodness that came from her project," said Clarke. "This is really a deep thing. It’s a very profound thing."

Kline is now asking for a little help from the public. She’s asking people to write their own letters and their own messages to be handed out.

"My hands hurt and they’re really tired and that’s why I’m hoping that people want to get involved and spread love and kindness too," said Kline.

She’s set up a P.O. Box for people to mail their own handwritten cards to her in order to be passed out to more seniors, so the project continues even past the pandemic.

"I don’t think I can solve all of the world’s problems, but I do think the world can be a kinder place even if it just means we’re doing it one card at a time," said Kline.

How to participate

Write a handwritten card, but leave the card’s envelope blank, so that it can be addressed later by Adopt A Grandparent

Put your handwritten card and its blank envelope into a larger envelope and mail it to Adopt A Grandparent at the following address:

Hillary Kline

P.O. Box 28244

Crystal, MN 55428

