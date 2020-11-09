Turtle Lake casino closing for a month due to COVID-19 concerns

A casino in western Wisconsin will be closing down for at least a month due to COVID-19 concerns.

Monday, St. Croix Turtle Lake Casino posted an announcement on its website stating the casino will be closing Tuesday morning at 2 a.m. for a 30-day closure.

"The St. Croix Chippewa of Wisconsin have decided that this temporary closure is necessary for the safety and well-being of our guests, team members and our communities to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus," read the statement in part.

A re-opening date will be announced at a later time. So far, the St. Croix casino locations in Hertel and Danbury appear to be remaining open.

COVID-19 cases have been surging in Wisconsin with an average 5,639 new cases confirmed over the last seven days. Barron County, which includes Turtle Lake, is currently reporting more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, according to county health data.