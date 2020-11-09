Expand / Collapse search
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: State reports 7-day case increase average record for 8th straight day

By Gunnar Olson
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - For the eighth day in a row, the state of Wisconsin reported a new 7-day case increase average Monday. The last time the state did not set a new record was Nov. 1. 

Monday, the 7-day case increase average reached 5,639 as 4,360 new cases were reported. The state now sits at 271,770 total COVID-19 cases to date. 

The state also reported 17 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 2,329. The 7-day death increase average is 40. The record, set on Nov. 6, is 41. 

The state's Department of Health Services says 21 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations are in the ICU, or 397 total. Currently, 87 percent of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are full in the state and 1,464 are available. 

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended until November 21.  Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first. 

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.