Tuition-free Minneapolis charter school closes a month after opening

A brand new Minneapolis charter school announced on Wednesday it is closing its doors immediately, just weeks after it opened.

In a post on its website, the Minneapolis School of New Music's founder Bart Johnson writes the school will be shutting down permanently just as the school year gets underway. Johnson blames a shortage of staff that forced the decision to close the school on Thomas Avenue North in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood.

"We simply do not have the staff to continue our academic program," Johnson wrote.

Johnson promises the school "will work with families to help them transition smoothly to their next school."

In June, Johnson along with school board member and Lizzo's touring DJ Sophia Eris appeared on FOX 9 to tout the new school that was tuition-free and designed for students with a keen interest in music, serving grades six through eight.

"Everything is free, it's a public school, and there is no enticement or tuition or anything like that," explained Johnson. "We want kids who are interested in music to have that opportunity. We want to be able to amplify the genius within each kid."

It's unclear how much notice parents received ahead of Wednesday's public announcement. It's also not clear how many children were enrolled in the school. The meeting agenda from the last school board meeting on September 15 noted 45 students enrolled. The agenda also indicate the school was planning to add students as the year went on.

Advertisement

According to the agenda, the school was also in the process of hiring four staff members.