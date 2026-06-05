Trump visiting Wisconsin to discuss agriculture initiatives: Watch live

The Brief President Donald Trump is set to visit Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin on Friday afternoon. Trump will be holding a roundtable discussion on agricultural initiatives in the state. Trump's arrival, roundtable discussion and departure can be watched live in the player above.



President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Wisconsin Friday afternoon to hold a roundtable discussion on agriculture.

How to watch Trump in Wisconsin

How to watch live:

Trump is expected to participate in a roundtable discussion on American agriculture at 3 p.m.

Watch Trump's arrival in Wisconsin and his roundtable discussion live in the player above.

What to expect for Trump's visit

What we know:

The White House says Trump will tour the Chippewa Falls area on Friday with Congressman Derrick Van Orden.

During the visit, he is expected to talk about lowering costs for farmers, opening new markets for trade and reducing regulations within the agricultural industry.

The president will also promote Rural Opportunity Zones, which offer tax incentives for people who invest in rural communities, and the benefits of the administration's Working Families Tax Cuts.

What they're saying:

"President Trump will return to the Badger State on Friday to highlight his strong support for Wisconsin’s farmers — delivering lower input costs, new trade markets, less red tape, a stronger farm safety net, a doubled death tax exemption, no taxes on rural property loan interest, and new Rural Opportunity Zones. Wisconsin families put their faith in President Trump in 2024, and he has spent every single day since taking office fighting and delivering for them," White House Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston said in a statement provided to FOX 9.

Why you should care:

Although arguably a thinly veiled campaign event prior to the mid-term elections in November, the visit is promoted as an opportunity for Midwestern farmers and business owners to learn about upcoming policies that could impact their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the war with Iran continues into its fourth month, as gas prices and inflation continue to rise — despite Trump insisting several times that a peace agreement is close.