Anthony Edwards: LeBron James doesn’t have Timberwolves in top three

The Brief LeBron James is still a free agent, and hasn't publicly announced yet who he's signing with for next season. The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly one of five teams that have a chance to sign James. Anthony Edwards said he's seen LeBron's top-three, and the Timberwolves are not in that group.



LeBron James is still a free agent and has not announced which team he is signing with, but Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards may have inadvertently leaked an update over the weekend.

Anthony Edwards: ‘I have nothing to say about it’

The backstory:

Edwards was with ESPN reporter Kevin Neghandi and appeared in a social media video as the two were walking. Edwards is asked what he thought of James having the Timberwolves as one of the teams he is interested in.

The Timberwolves in a group that includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers that could be James’ next landing spot, and perhaps his last. Edwards said he has seen James’s top-three, and the Timberwolves are not in it.

"I have nothing to say about it because I’ve seen his top-three teams. We’re not in it, so yeah," Edwards said.

Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly reached out to James’s camp to express interest in bringing him to Minnesota.

LeBron James’s fit in Minnesota

Why you should care:

James spent eight seasons with the L.A. Lakers, and he would give the Timberwolves another star to add to a super team. He would start at power forward after the departures of Julius Randle and Naz Reid as part of the package that brought Ball to Minnesota. He’s close with Anthony Edwards through USA Basketball, and is looking to end his career with a championship.

The Timberwolves have made the Western Conference Playoffs five straight years, reaching the conference finals twice and the second round this past season.

Timberwolves' pitch to LeBron

Timberwolves' front office head Tim Connelly spoke at Ball's news conference last week at Target Center, and all but confirmed Minnesota made its pitch to James to come to the Timberwolves.

"I don’t know, I feel like the recruitment is this team. Obviously he’s an unbelievable player, whatever decision he makes is going to be the right one. There’s a lot going on, when you’re as great as he is, there should be optionality," Connelly said. "This is a place you’re going to have a lot of fun, you’re going to win a lot of games, we’re trying to change the narrative of how this organization is viewed. Wherever LeBron ends up is going to make that place much, much better."