Semi-truck carrying turkeys overturns on Highway 47 in Dakota County

The Brief A semi-truck carrying 800 turkeys rolled over on Highway 47 in Dakota County. Southbound Highway 47 is currently closed at 265th Street near Northfield Boulevard. The road is expected to stay closed for several hours.



A semi-truck carrying around 800 turkeys overturned on Highway 47 in Dakota County Monday morning.

What we know:

Highway 47 is closed at 265th Street in Castle Rock Township, about 10 miles northeast of Northfield.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the road is expected to stay closed for a couple of hours.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether any of the turkeys were injured or killed in the crash.