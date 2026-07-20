Semi-truck carrying turkeys overturns on Highway 47 in Dakota County
CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck carrying around 800 turkeys overturned on Highway 47 in Dakota County Monday morning.
What we know:
Highway 47 is closed at 265th Street in Castle Rock Township, about 10 miles northeast of Northfield.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the road is expected to stay closed for a couple of hours.
The sheriff’s office did not say whether any of the turkeys were injured or killed in the crash.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.