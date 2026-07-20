Minnesota weather: Storms exit early before hot sunshine returns Monday

The Brief Thunderstorms and leftover wildfire smoke in central and southern Minnesota will clear out on Monday morning. The Twin Cities metro will be hot and humid, with a high of 93 degrees and a heat advisory in effect. A cold front could bring additional thunderstorm chances this afternoon, followed by cooler temperatures in the 70s and 80s this week.



Morning thunderstorms will move out of Minnesota Monday before hot sunshine takes over, though another round of storms could develop later in the day as a cold front approaches.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Monday begins with thunderstorms across central and southern Minnesota, along with some lingering wildfire smoke, though southwest winds will quickly push the remaining smoke east.

The Twin Cities metro turns mostly sunny after the morning storms, with a daytime high around 93 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for the metro from noon until 6 p.m. as heat index values approach the upper 90s.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Heat advisory map as of Monday morning. From: FOX 9

More storm chances:

A cold front will bring falling humidity and another chance for storms this afternoon.

The timing of these thunderstorms is between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday. There is a level 3 enhanced risk of severe weather in far southeastern Minnesota. Meanwhile, portions of southern and central Minnesota face a level 2 slight risk and a level 1 marginal risk.

If storms develop, wind gusts over 60 mph, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, torrential rainfall and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Severe risk map as of Monday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings a noticeable change, with much cooler temperatures and less humidity. Highs reach the 70s and lower 80s for most of the state, while parts of far northern Minnesota remain in the 60s under a light north breeze and occasional passing clouds.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs around 80 degrees. Temperatures warm into the middle 80s Thursday and Friday before another round of 90-degree heat arrives next weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)