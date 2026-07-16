Twin Cities wildfire smoke: Some head outside despite health warnings

The Brief Wildfire smoke from northern Minnesota is causing poor air quality in the Twin Cities. Doctors warn that being outdoors in these conditions can increase health risks, especially for people with heart or lung issues. Local hospitals have treated dozens of patients for respiratory problems in the past 24 hours.



As wildfire smoke drifts into the Twin Cities, many people are choosing to stay inside, but some are still heading outdoors despite the health warnings.

Wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies, health concerns

What we know:

Smoke from wildfires burning in northern Minnesota has created a thick haze over the Twin Cities, especially around lakes like Bde Maka Ska. The poor air quality has led to fewer people spending time outside, as many are heeding health advice to stay indoors.

Doctors say the smoky air can cause problems for anyone, but it is especially risky for people with heart disease, asthma or other lung conditions.

"Well, it'll definitely increase the inflammation in their body. So, how could it impact? More than likely their heart rate will go up. There will probably be a little bit more inflammation in their airways. Their eyes are going to burn, their nose is going to burn. They may develop a cough. They may actually feel more fatigued after it," said Dr. Charlene McEvoy, a pulmonary specialist with HealthPartners.

‘It’s my way of getting stronger'

What they're saying:

Some residents are still spending time outside, even with the warnings.

"I think I hate myself. It's my way of getting stronger," said Cody Hemkin, a Fridley resident, who went for a run at Bde Maka Ska. When asked about the air quality, Hemkin said, "And the air quality doesn’t scare you on how it is right now? Right now it doesn’t. People tell me that it should scare me. I don’t know, if I’m still alive by the end of it, more power to it."

Kenderick Hawkins from St. Louis Park and Hopkins also decided to get outside.

"I was out earlier this morning, just out doing deliveries and stuff, and the air was terrible. So now we come back out and just start walking around," said Hawkins.

When asked if he was just embracing it, Hawkins said, "Yeah, I’m just trying to embrace it and enjoy it for what it is without the mask on."

Doctors urge caution as hospitals see more respiratory patients

Why you should care:

Health experts say repeated exposure to poor air quality can lead to long-term health problems, not just short-term discomfort.

"If you start thinking we keep getting hit by this high of air, poor air quality, it affects all of us down the road, and it's been linked to many other chronic illnesses," said McEvoy.

In the last 24 hours, Regions Hospital in St. Paul treated 36 patients for respiratory issues, while Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park saw 28 patients with similar problems.

Even on a summer evening when lakes are usually crowded, the smoky haze is changing how people spend their time outdoors. Health officials continue to advise people to limit outdoor activity until air quality improves.