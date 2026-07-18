Helix Apartments fire: 90 units destroyed as St. Louis Park monitors for rekindling

The Brief Fire destroyed about 90 units at Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park on July 17, 2026. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and not yet known. Community members can support displaced residents through the St. Louis Park Emergency Program.



Fire crews are still monitoring the Helix Apartments in St. Louis Park after a major fire destroyed dozens of homes, with the cause of the fire still undetermined.

Fire department continues to monitor for safety

What we know:

The St. Louis Park Fire Department is keeping a close watch on the Helix Apartments for any signs of the fire starting up again.

The fire destroyed about 90 units on the west side of the building. Units on the east side only had light smoke damage and have been returned to the property management company, which will let residents know when they can move back in.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Property management is reaching out to residents by text and email, and anyone needing support should respond to those messages to get connected with resources.

The backstory:

According to St. Louis Park city officials, around 4:45 p.m. Friday evening, firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the Helix Apartments.

At the scene, fire crews found a large blaze. Officials say the fire may have started on a third-floor balcony, but they have not officially confirmed that.

One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two firefighters were treated on scene for heat-related injuries.

How the community can help

What you can do:

The St. Louis Park Emergency Program (STEP) is providing resources for displaced residents, including food, clothes, gas gift cards and diapers.

To support those in need, visit www.stepslp.org/donatefunds to make a monetary donation to STEP.

The city also reminds residents to be careful with independent fundraisers that may appear online in the coming days and weeks. Officials urge people to make sure any donation requests are legitimate before giving money.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and there is no specific timeline for when residents can re-enter the affected units.