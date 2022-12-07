Truffle Hill Chocolates reopening after burglars destroyed candies

A popular chocolate shop in Tonka Bay, Minnesota, will reopen on Friday after it was burglarized and all of its candies were destroyed last week.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Truffle Hill Chocolates said after "much discussion, deliberation and even more work cleaning" it will reopen at noon on Dec. 9.

Last week, Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. Due to the chemicals, they had to throw all their product away. Morehead estimates they threw away 35 trash bags full of chocolate and other ingredients with a value of more than $35,000.

"We’ll be busy the next few days getting as much product on our shelves as we can, but we cannot wait to say ‘hello’ to you all again," the post said. "We’re excited to be reopening our doors to serve this amazing community we have at Truffle Hill. This will be a holiday season like no other – let's all make it a positive one to remember."

Meanwhile, Truffle Hill says it won't be turning on its online sales because there are "just too many plates spinning around." But anyone who would like to place an order can contact the shop at info@trufflehillchocolates.com.