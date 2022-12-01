Truffle Hill Chocolates in Tonka Bay burglarized, all candies destroyed

article

A popular chocolate shop in Tonka Bay was burglarized this week and all of its products were destroyed.

Truffle Hill Chocolates posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying its shop was broken into Tuesday night. The suspects allegedly stole some items from the shop and "emptied three fire extinguishers all over the entire shop, ruining all of our products," the post said.

"They had no regard for the incredible work that our amazing employees put in for our treats. In a matter of minutes, hundreds of hours working to create memories for our customers were flushed down the drain," the post said.

The chocolate shop said it's working on figuring out a way to serve its customers this holiday season, noting it will provide updates in the coming days. But until the shop decides how to move forward, it will be closed.

The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department told FOX 9 on Thursday that it's an "active and ongoing investigation," noting it can't say more except it responded to a report of a burglary at the chocolate shop at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday. In a news release, police said officers noticed a broken window and "significant damage" to the inside of the store.

Authorities are also asking anyone who may have seen anything during the overnight hours of Nov. 29-30 to contact police at 952-474-3261.

This is a developing story.