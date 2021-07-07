Tropical Storm Elsa moves along Florida’s west coast, bringing flood, storm surge threat

Elsa slightly weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday as it made its way past Florida’s west coast, bringing heavy rain, wind gusts and the threat of flooding and dangerous storm surges.

After rising barely above hurricane strength late Tuesday night, Elsa was churning off the coast with maximum sustained winds at 65 miles per hour.

The storm was moving northward, almost parallel to the western coast of the state, at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Elsa was expected to make landfall around Florida's Big Bend region late Wednesday morning before heading off into the northeast, FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported. Forecasters said the storm would race across inland North Florida bringing heavy rains and wind, then move north to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before heading out in the Atlantic Ocean later this week.

In the meantime, a tropical storm warning and storm surge warning were both issued Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku said Polk to Desoto counties faced a flood risk after a larger outer band of the storm brought a tropical downpour and rain totals of about 10 inches. The threat of flooding was expected to continue into the afternoon hours and maybe even for a couple of days, according to Sadiku. A storm surge warning was also in effect for the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa International Airport had suspended operations Tuesday evening but resumed flights Wednesday morning after assessing the property for storm damage.

Though Elsa was weakening, the threat of storm surge, flooding, and isolated tornadoes also remained for Central Florida.

"A few tornadoes remain possible across west-central to north Florida into this afternoon," the National Hurricane Center said. "The tornado threat will continue later today through tonight across southeast Georgia and eastern South Carolina."

The storm also complicated the search for victims and any potential survivors of the June 24 collapse of a condo tower in South Florida, which left at least 46 people dead and about 90 unaccounted for.

Crews on Wednesday continued to search in the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, just north of Miami Beach. Lightning has forced some rescuers to pause this week, but the storm’s heaviest rain and winds spared Surfside.

On Friday, Elsa caused widespread damage on several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.