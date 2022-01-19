Trial for 3 ex-Minneapolis police officers delayed until June

article

The Hennepin County trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death has been delayed until June 13, 2022, according to a ruling from Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill today.

All three officers – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – were set to go on trial on state charges March 7, but both sides filed a request earlier this month to have the state trial postponed, saying it was unknown how long the federal trial will last.