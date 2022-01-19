Expand / Collapse search

Trial for 3 ex-Minneapolis police officers delayed until June

By Nick Longworth
Trials in Death of George Floyd
FOX 9
Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng (left), Thomas Lane (center), and Tou Thao (right) have been charged in connection to George Floyd's death. (Hennepin County Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death has been delayed until June 13, 2022, according to a ruling from Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill today.

All three officers – J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao – were set to go on trial on state charges March 7, but both sides filed a request earlier this month to have the state trial postponed, saying it was unknown how long the federal trial will last.