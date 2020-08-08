Trees down, roof damaged as storms push through western Minnesota

Storms the passed through western parts of Minnesota on Saturday left trees down and caused damage to some buildings, according to reports.

Much of the reported damage was in the area of Granite Falls in Yellow Medicine County where witnesses say strong winds blew part of the roof off the Yellow Medicine East High School building. A photo from Justin Peterson shows some debris from the roof lying in the parking lot.

Elsewhere, there were reports of trees and branches being taken down by the strong winds in Granite Falls and Canby.