Train strikes pickup truck near Ottertail, killing driver

The 60-year-old driver of a pickup truck died Thursday after a train struck the side of his vehicle near Ottertail, Minnesota.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup truck was heading east on 308th Street when it crossed the railroad tracks near the intersection with 460th Avenue, southeast of Ottertail.

The man’s pickup truck was struck on the passenger side and was badly damaged, the sheriff's office said.

The pickup truck driver, an Ottertail area resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the Canadian Pacific train crew personnel were injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.