Train derailed in Otter Tail County

A train derailed Wednesday night in Otter Tail County.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 11:59 p.m. on the east side of U.S. Highway 10, near the intersection of County Highway 60 in Gorman Township.

No injuries or deaths were reported, and there is no concern for public safety, the sheriff's office said. BNSF told FOX 9 the train was carrying mixed freight, and there were no hazardous materials involved.

The crossings at County Highway 60 and 475th Street were closed but have since reopened, BNSF said.

BNSF Railway is working to clean up the scene and is investigating the cause of the derailment.