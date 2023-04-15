Train carrying hazardous materials derails in rural Maine, residents warned to 'stay clear'

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
22
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Todd County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:24 AM CDT until WED 9:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:34 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

Train carrying hazardous materials derails in rural Maine, residents warned to 'stay clear'

By Andrew Mark Miller
Published 
Transportation
FOX News
A train derailed in Rockwood, Maine on Saturday with hazardous materials on board (Rockwood Fire & Rescue)

A train has reportedly derailed in the state of Maine and officials say they believe hazardous materials were on board.

"Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, hazzard materials please stay clear!" The Rockwood, Maine Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook Saturday. 

The Fire & Rescue team posted a photo of the incident that shows a derailed train and a fire burning in a snow covered forest area.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

70-CAR TRAIN DERAILS IN NORTH DAKOTA, SPILLS HAZARDOUS MATERIALS: OFFICIALS

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the derailment.

Rockwood, Maine, is located on the western side of Moosehead Lake in the northern part of the state roughly 45 miles from the Canadian border

The railroad tracks in that area of Maine are owned by the Canadian Pacific Railway, Fox 23 Maine reported.

Canadian Pacific Railway did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

