Traffic to MSP Airport terminal reopens after suspicious item scare

Drivers trying to get to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport’s (MSP) Terminal 1 encountered disruptions on Wednesday night after authorities investigated a "suspicious item."

Police blocked the exit ramps to Terminal 1 from Highway 5 during the 5 o'clock hour, with traffic cameras showing motorists driving into the ditch to turn around.

At 6 p.m., airport officials said the shutdown was due to a suspicious item found in Terminal 1. Traffic was reopened around 6:20 p.m. along with access to ticketing and baggage areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.