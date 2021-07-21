Expand / Collapse search

Town Ball Tour makes final stop at Bell Field in Faribault

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9
Bell Field Faribault article

Historic Bell Field in Faribault, Minnesota, home of the Faribault Lakers.  (FOX 9)

FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - The final stop of this summer’s FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is at historic Bell Field in Faribault, Minnesota, home of the Faribault Lakers.

The Lakers are taking on the Rochester Royals at 7:30 p.m. The Lakers are coming off a win and are hoping to keep that momentum going. 

Town Ball Tour finale in Faribault

The 2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour finale is at Bell Field in Faribault, Minnesota where the Faribault Lakers are taking on the Rochester Royals.

Faribault is about an hour south of the Twin Cities. Bell Field is located right along the banks of the Cannon River, near the Rice County Fairgrounds.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Bell Field starting at 5 p.m. The game itself will be streamed live on the FOX 9 YouTube page

Faribault Lakers vs. Rochester Royals 
7:30 p.m. 
Bell Field 
Alexander Dr.
Faribault, MN 55021

Catch up on the 2021 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour here