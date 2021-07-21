Town Ball Tour makes final stop at Bell Field in Faribault

article

The final stop of this summer’s FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is at historic Bell Field in Faribault, Minnesota, home of the Faribault Lakers.

The Lakers are taking on the Rochester Royals at 7:30 p.m. The Lakers are coming off a win and are hoping to keep that momentum going.

Faribault is about an hour south of the Twin Cities. Bell Field is located right along the banks of the Cannon River, near the Rice County Fairgrounds.

FOX 9 will be broadcasting live from Bell Field starting at 5 p.m. The game itself will be streamed live on the FOX 9 YouTube page.

Faribault Lakers vs. Rochester Royals

7:30 p.m.

Bell Field

Alexander Dr.

Faribault, MN 55021

