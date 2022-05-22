Towboat crashes into Mississippi River lock and dam near Wabasha, Minn.

article

A towboat was stuck for hours after crashing into a lock and dam along the Mississippi River Saturday night.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says calls for the crash came in shortly after 11 p.m. According to the sheriff, a barge was headed south on Pool 4 of the river when the towboat lost control near Lock and Dam 4 and crashed.

Boat crashed into the dam along Mississippi River near Alma, Wis. (Buffalo County, Wis. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say the barge is owned by the Canal Barge Company, which appears to be a transportation company. All crew members were able to get to safety after the crash. Deputies say no crew members nor lock and dam workers were hurt.

The towboat was removed Sunday morning. There are no leaks as a result of the crash, which is under investigation by the Coast Guard. It's unclear if the lock and dam was damaged.