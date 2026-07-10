Man deported despite being pardoned by Gov. Walz for child sexual assault

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The Brief The man pardoned by Gov. Tim Walz after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl was deported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Tou Lue Vang, 42, originally from Laos, was convicted in 2006. The Minnesota Board of Pardons, which includes Gov. Walz, says the victim-support letter played a key role in the decision.



A man convicted of sexually abusing a child was deported from the United States despite a pardon from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in an effort to help him remain in the country.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Tou Vang was deported on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Minnesota officials face backlash over victim-supported pardon

DHS deports man convicted of child sexual assault despite victim-supported pardon

Big picture view:

The Department of Homeland Security shared a post on Friday morning saying that Vang has been deported despite Walz's pardon.

The post showed Vang in front of a plane while in custody of federal agents.

READ MORE: DHS condemns Walz for pardoning man convicted of child sexual assault

Secretary of State Rubio revokes Vang's legal status

What they're saying:

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted a video saying he revoked Tou Vang's legal status after Walz issued the pardon.

2006 assault of 10-year-old girl

The backstory:

The now 42-year-old Vang was granted a pardon in June, more than 20 years after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child.

In his application for clemency last year, Vang wrote, "The shame and regret I carry—especially as my children have grown older and learned about my past—run deep. If it were possible to undo what happened, I would do so without hesitation."

Vang’s conviction dates back to 2006, when he was found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. According to DHS, Vang’s status as an illegal immigrant and his conviction led to his pending removal from the United States.

Police say Vang called the assault "a cultural thing" and offered the victim money to remain silent.

The Minnesota Clemency Review Commission, which includes Gov. Walz, has the authority to grant pardons in the state.

The recent pardon meant Vang was allowed to stay in the country despite his criminal record.

However, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison previously said the Trump administration does not have to restore his green card and could restart proceedings.

Timeline:

Vang initially came to the United States in 1994 and was granted legal status by the Clinton Administration.

ICE agents arrested Vang on Dec. 10, 2025. A Minnesota judge ordered his release from ICE custody on Feb. 19, 2026 and the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission voted to pardon Vang on June 10, 2026.

The other side:

FOX 9 has reached out to the office of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and will continue to update this story.