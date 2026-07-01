DHS condemns Walz for pardoning man convicted of child sexual assault

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security criticized Minnesota officials for pardoning a man convicted of sexually assaulting a child. The pardon may prevent the man’s removal from the United States. The man, originally from Laos, was convicted in 2006.



Federal officials are speaking out after Minnesota leaders pardoned a man convicted of a serious crime, raising concerns about his immigration status.

DHS condemns pardon of convicted man

What we know:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a statement condemning Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders after they pardoned Tou Lue Vang, a man from Laos who had been convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 10-year-old girl.

Vang was set to be removed from the United States before the pardon was announced. On June 10, 2026, the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission voted to grant Vang a pardon.

DHS says this decision could now prevent his removal from the country. The DHS statement criticized what it called "sanctuary politicians" in Minnesota for their actions in this case.

Tou Vang 2006 conviction

The backstory:

Vang’s conviction dates back to 2006, when he was found guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. According to DHS, Vang’s status as an illegal immigrant and his conviction led to his pending removal from the United States.

The Minnesota Clemency Review Commission, which includes Gov. Walz, has the authority to grant pardons in the state. The recent pardon means Vang may now be allowed to stay in the country, despite his criminal record.

Tom Emmer reacts

What they're saying:

Tom Emmer, Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, issued the following statement blasting Walz.

"Tim Walz is protecting an illegal alien child rapist and making it more difficult to deport this monster. I’m angry and disgusted at yet another action by our feckless governor that puts violent illegal aliens ahead of innocent Americans," Emmer said.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether Vang will remain in the United States or if federal officials will pursue further action.