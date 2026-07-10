Minnesota weather: A little warmer Friday with isolated pop-up rumbles

The Brief Friday brings warmer weather and a slight chance of isolated storms in Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 86 degrees. Hotter temperatures and more humidity are expected through the weekend and into next week.



Friday brings warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine across Minnesota, though a stray afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts quiet across Minnesota, with a few morning clouds and plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s across much of the state with light southerly winds at around 5 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 86 degrees.

While most of the state stays dry Friday, an isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, especially in western Minnesota. Any storms that do develop will quickly fade after sunset. The evening will be quiet and warm with overnight lows in the 60s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday turns hotter and more humid, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Sunday brings widespread low 90s under mostly sunny skies as the heat continues to build.

A heat dome settles over the Upper Midwest early next week, bringing a prolonged stretch of 90-degree temperatures through much of the week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)