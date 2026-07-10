Multiple active wildfires burning in Superior National Forest

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The Brief There are currently 16 active wildfires in Minnesota's Superior National Forest, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Firefighters are still working to bring the fires under control with the help of bulldozers and air tankers. Authorities have not announced any closures, but are warning the public to stay away from the active wildfires and to not fly any drones in the area.



Authorities are working to suppress and contain multiple wildfires that broke out in Superior National Forest this week, and state officials say additional firefighting resources are "limited due to fire activity across the country."

Other wildfires were reported earlier this summer, as well as the Flanders Fire in May that burned more than 1,600 acres.

Wildfires in Superior National Forest

Big picture view:

The fires are located in the north-east part of Minnesota near the border with Canada.

The U.S. Forest Service said that as of July 9, there are 16 active wildfires across Superior National Forest, with four inside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW).

The largest fire was listed as 2.3 acres, with the majority of them ranging between 1–2 acres. Firefighters have brought some of the fires under control and are using bulldozers and air tankers to suppress the other ones.

Lightning is listed as the cause of at least three wildfires in the area, with the other causes listed as unknown.

Authorities say they have ordered additional firefighting resources, but add that "availability is limited due to fire activity across the country."

What you can do:

Authorities have not announced any closures within the BWCAW, but the public is being asked to stay away from the active wildfire area for their own safety and the safety of firefighters.

Drones are also restricted from flying in or near the wildfire area and are illegal in federally designated wilderness areas.