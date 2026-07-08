Minnesota drug bust: Cartel-linked trafficker gets 200 months for meth, fentanyl ring

The Brief Juan Carlos Felix was sentenced to 200 months in prison for leading a major methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking ring. Authorities say Felix directed drug shipments from California into Minnesota and other Midwest states. Law enforcement agencies coordinated a months-long undercover operation to dismantle the network.



A man who led a large-scale drug trafficking operation moving methamphetamine and fentanyl into the Midwest has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison.

Felix sentenced for major drug trafficking operation

What we know:

Juan Carlos Felix, 47, pleaded guilty in November 2025 to his role in a drug trafficking network that moved large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl from California into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Authorities say Felix supervised and directed multiple people in the Midwest, coordinating drug exchanges and collecting payments.

From September 2023 through May 2024, an undercover officer coordinated nine controlled drug purchases with Felix, totaling nearly 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than a kilogram of fentanyl, according to court documents.

Felix had prior convictions for transporting controlled substances in Los Angeles in 2015 and 2019, serving a total of seven years in prison before this case.

Authorities say Felix’s operation was connected to the Sinaloa Cartel and was based out of Minneapolis, but spanned several Midwest states.

What they're saying:

"The scale of Juan Felix’s operation was staggering," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen. "Had these drugs reached Minnesota, the impact would have been devastating. Yesterday’s sentencing reflects our commitment to safeguarding the people of Minnesota by keeping dangerous drugs off our streets."

"This case highlights the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s commitment to keeping our communities safe from the scourge of methamphetamines and fentanyl," said Inspector in Charge Bryan Musgrove. "The sentence handed down today should serve as a reminder to other perpetrators that we remain vigilant, along with our law enforcement partners, to swiftly bring anyone who engages in this activity to justice."

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said, "Traffickers fuel addiction, which victimizes families and threatens the safety of entire communities. The outstanding work of our agents and law enforcement partners ensured that Mr. Felix can no longer prey on the people of the Iron Range and Duluth areas. Their dedication and commitment to protecting Minnesotans have made those communities safer today."