Tom Lyden, veteran reporter and investigator, leaving FOX 9 after 30 years

Tom Lyden, veteran reporter and FOX 9 Investigator, is leaving FOX 9 this month.

Lyden will be his 86-year-old mother's primary caretaker near Mariposa, California – something he has been doing while simultaneously contributing to the FOX 9 Investigators since 2022.

Lyden started at KMSP-TV in September 1993. He set and then continued to raise the bar of local television news, over and over again.

His career at FOX 9 included notable work, including "The River Road" series, which uncovered a religious cult operating in Minnesota whose leader, Victor Barnard, sexually assaulted his underage followers. His reporting led to an international manhunt for Barnard, resulting in his capture, conviction, and incarceration.

Other works include his coverage of Archbishop John Nienstedt, who was the former archbishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis when it was charged with failing to protect children from sexual abuse; his The Last Harvest series, an in-depth series on issues facing Minnesota farmers, the U.S. farm economy and the future of farming in America; his "North at a Crossroads", which looks discriminatory practices in home buying; and Minnesota Untold series, a series of reports examining and deconstructing Minnesota history through the frame of current issues and controversies; well as work covering Hurricane Katrina and serial killer Andrew Cunanan. His reporting on the mysterious death of conspiracy filmmaker David Crowley was also featured in a full-length documentary.

His reports have led to new laws, put criminals behind bars, led to a politician's resignation, and a governor's open hostility. You can view some of his archival work here.

Lyden has won more than 20 Regional Emmy Awards, and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for his reporting.

Tune into FOX 9 at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, for Lyden's farewell package.