Toddler found dead in northern Minnesota duplex fire

A toddler was found dead after an early-morning fire broke out at a home in northern Minnesota on Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff Office, firefighters and deputies responded around 1:46 a.m. for the fire off Ghe We Zance Lane NE in Boy Lake Township, west of Remer, Minnesota.

At the scene, deputies say a duplex was fully engulfed by flames. Inside the smoke-filled home, deputies were able to find a woman in a bedroom and pull her to safety. Deputies say another woman and three other children were also able to escape before deputies arrived.

But, as firefighters knocked down the flames, they say they found a 1-year-old child dead inside the residence.

Right now, the investigation into the fire is ongoing while an autopsy is being conducted, deputies say. No cause has been released at this time.