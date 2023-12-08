Tips to prevent package thefts during the holidays

article

With the holidays fast approaching and package thefts on the rise, the Plymouth Police Department is offering tips to prevent packages from being stolen.

According to Safewise, a security review company, three out of four Americans had a package stolen in the last 12 months, 5% more than last year.

Tips to prevent package theft

Provide delivery instructions and set up notifications to track packages.

Think about getting a P.O. box.

Get a package locker that can be bought at any major postal company.

Purchase package insurance.

Install a security camera where packages are usually delivered.

Have packages delivered to your workplace, if allowed.

Require a signature upon delivery.

Schedule deliveries around vacations, or request it to be held until you come home.

Consider using smart locks, which allow keyless entry to a secure drop-off area.

"Another good practice to prevent package theft and other crime is to connect with neighbors and keep an eye out for one another," Plymouth Public Safety Education Specialist Sara Cwayna said. "When neighbors know each other, it’s easier to identify behavior that’s suspicious or out of the ordinary."

Plymouth police encourage people who have had their package stolen to report it to the police.