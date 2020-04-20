Tips for keeping your mental health in check amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Many of us may be experiencing some mental health issues right now without even realizing it. We've been thrust into unfamiliar territory, and experts say it's important to recognize it and know when to ask for help.

FOX 9 spoke with Caroline Poland, mental health counselor and CEO of Poland and Associates for some tips on how to take care of ourselves during this difficult time.

Poland adds that getting outside, unplugging from information and getting enough sleep are key to resiliency.

Counselors are also available for tele-health meetings and many are able to work you in faster right now.

VIDEO: Compassion Fatigue and Secondary Traumatic Stress During Covid-19 (Part 1)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255.