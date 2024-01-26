Timothée Chalamet visits Hibbing High School while researching Bob Dylan role

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Timothée Chalamet visits Hibbing High School while researching for upcoming Bob Dylan biopic role.

Actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise stop in Hibbing, Minnesota, on Thursday, while researching for his role as a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

Chalamet, who starred in "Wonka," visited with the Hibbing High School drama department during his trip to Dylan's hometown.

The drama department is in rehearsals for the production of "The Girl in the White Pinafore," which opens Friday.

The Dylan biopic is reportedly titled "A Complete Unknown."

