Timelapse video: MSP Airport blanketed in snow during 'Thanksgiving blizzard of '19'

A Tuesday night snowstorm dropped 9.2 inches on Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and it was all captured on timelapse video.

The airport released the video Thanksgiving morning of what they are calling the "Thanksgiving blizzard of '19."

It was the largest November Minnesota snowstorm since 2001.

The accumulated snow caused some delays and cancellations Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but crews worked through the night to keep the runways clear for travelers on the busiest travel day of the year.