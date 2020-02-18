Tim McGraw to play Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Sept. 1

article

The Minnesota State Fair has unveiled yet another artist who will perform at the Grandstand during one of the 12 days of the Great Minnesota Get-Together this summer.

Country star Tim McGraw will play the Grandstand on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The country group, Midland, will join him as a special guest.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The state fair has already announced two other Grandstand acts. The Doobie Brothers will bring their 50th Anniversary Tour to the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Friday, Aug. 28 while Darci Lynne & Friends will perform with the Okee Dokee Brothers on Labor Day.

Additional acts will be announced periodically between now and the start of the fair.