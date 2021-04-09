TikTok bans Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen over COVID-19 misinformation

article

TikTok removed Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen's account for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX 9.

TikTok did not elaborate on which posts caused the removal.

Thursday night, the former state senator announced on Twitter that TikTok had removed his account after he posted two videos criticizing the 60 Minutes report about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

"That had been criticized by CNN as well as multiple Democrats in Florida as well, so it's really pretty confounding, but it sure feels like being canceled," said Jensen in a video message on Twitter.

Jensen said at the time his account was removed he had more than 286,000 followers and 1.2 million likes on TikTok. He said he got on the platform in order to connect with Millennials for his campaign.

Earlier in the pandemic Jensen, who is also a doctor, claimed some people who died unrelated to COVID-19 were included in the state's death totals from the virus. In response, state health officials stamped out the allegations, saying they follow CDC guidelines on defining COVID-19 deaths.

Last year, Jensen also said he was being investigated by the Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice in Minnesota for spreading misinformation.