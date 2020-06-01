Thousands gather peacefully outside Governor's mansion in St. Paul Monday

article

Approximately 2,000 people have gathered for a peaceful protest outside the Governor’s Mansion in St. Paul Monday afternoon.

St. Paul Police says the group has been peaceful so far, but it closed Summit Avenue between Lexington Parkway and Victoria Street to ensure the safety of the protesters.

Protesters called for more aggressive charges against now former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day. They also chanted "All Four" to highlight their desire to see charges filed against all four officers involved in the arrest that led to Floyd's death.

A number of St. Paul Police officers and State Patrol deputies were seen kneeling in solidarity with the protesters at the scene, too.

St. Paul Police officers at at least one State Patrol deputy were seen kneeling with protesters outside the Governor's Mansion Monday afternoon. (Andrea Yoch)

Gov. Tim Walz was seen mingling with protesters and community activists outside the mansion. He spoke with some organizers before heading back inside.

This is a developing story. Check back in with FOX9.com and the FOX 9 App for the latest.