Thirsty Whale bakery closing in north Minneapolis citing ‘economic changes’

Citing an "especially hard year" for its business filled with "economic changes," a popular bakery in North Minneapolis has announced it will cease operations.

"I have made the very difficult decision to close the bakery," wrote co-owner Kyle Baker on the company’s Instagram page, saying its last day open would be Dec. 3.

"This year has been especially hard for everyone, our small business is no exception," the post reads. "It's been extremely hard to keep up with the economic changes and I do not see a way for us to continue to operate the same way as we have."

Cake orders through Dec. 23 will still be fulfilled, according to Baker, along with Christmas cookie orders that were placed via its website. However, any pickup orders beyond that point are effectively canceled, with refunds being offered to those who have already paid.

"Please give us some time as we have to sort everything out, your patience is appreciated," the post said.

Owned by Kyle and Megan Baker, the shop first opened its doors in 2018. The duo were no stranger to challenges, having their house burn down – in which their dog died – the following year. A GoFundMe launched following the fire raised more than $20,000.

But they also had success, becoming a finalist on the Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship" in 2021.

"Thank you for all of your support over the years. We want to thank you for your business and beautiful community that we have gotten to be a part of, but above all, we want to thank our staff," the post said. "The team that we had was the best I have ever been a part of and will forever be grateful for the time and energy they gave."