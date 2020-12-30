Third Avenue Bridge in Minneapolis to close for 2 years

article

Minneapolis’s Third Avenue Bridge will close Monday for the next two years, the Department of Transportation announced.

Known to some as the Central Avenue Bridge, it connects downtown Minneapolis to Northeast and St. Anthony Main.

Car traffic will be detoured to the Hennepin Avenue Bridge and pedestrian and bike traffic will be diverted to the Stone Arch Bridge.

The closure will begin after rush hour Jan. 4 and remain closed through November 2022, MnDOT said.