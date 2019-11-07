Think you can be T.C. Bear? Here's how you can apply to be the next Twins mascot

article

Are you between 5'9" and 6'1", have “excellent physical skills,” a “positive, energetic and creative personality” and are looking for a job? The Minnesota Twins might have something for you.

Last week, the Twins posted the position of “Mascot Supervisor” or as he’s more affectionately known, “T.C. Bear.”

The posting has been up for one week and 82 people have applied through LinkedIn so far.

According to the job posting on LinkedIn, T.C. is, “responsible for entertaining our fans, implementing successful engagement strategies and promoting the Twins brand throughout Twins Territory.”

Minnesota Twins mascot TC Bear celebrates against the Kansas City Royals on September 2, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Royals 17-0. (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins / Getty Images)

The mascot will do their normal duties firing up the Target Field crowd at homes games and at public, private, community and team events.

However, by the looks of the job posting, being T.C. Bear is not all fun and games.

Advertisement

The next T.C. Bear must be between 5'9" and 6'1" to fit into the costume.

T.C. must have “excellent physical skills,” including dancing, tumbling and gymnastics. In addition, the Twins want someone who has proficient baseball or softball skills, including the ability to hit and catch.

The Twins say they want someone with customer service experience to interact with adults and children while in the costume and, “the ideal candidate must have significant experience performing in front of large crowds,” too.

The long, late hours of the baseball season could also be a problem, as the next T.C. Bear must be able to work nights, weekends and holidays and be on-call “as necessary.”

While you don’t have to have mascot experience, it is “preferred.”

Beyond the physical requirements, T.C. Bear must also be able to book his or her own events, manage the billing and invoicing of T.C.’s budget, manage T.C. Bear’s social media and digital platforms and answer phone calls and emails related to the mascot.

If you can handle all of that and you can “Embody the Twins pillars of Passion, Heart, Hustle and Fun,” then you should put your name in the running to be the next T.C. Bear.