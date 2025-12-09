Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Polk County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, West Polk County, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Polk County, East Marshall County, West Marshall County, Norman County, Kittson County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Pine County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, Anoka County, Washington County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Morrison County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Isanti County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Rock County, Nobles County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Redwood County, Renville County, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Yellow Medicine County, Martin County, Watonwan County

Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 12–14)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 9, 2025 8:07am CST
Things To Do
The CPKC holiday train in Minnesota last year. Temperatures were also frigid for the holiday trains visit in December 2024.

(FOX 9) - Bundle up, Minnesota, because this weekend is expected to get cold, but that's no reason to hibernate! From festive train light shows to art showcases and holiday cheer, there's plenty to warm your spirits across the Twin Cities.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train at Union Depot

  • Dec. 13, 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Union Depot, St. Paul
  • Donations encouraged for Keystone Community Services

The CPKC Holiday Train lights up Union Depot with dazzling LED displays and a live concert featuring American Authors and Pynk Beard (this is slated to be an outdoor concert). Support the community by bringing cash or non-perishable food donations. If you go out for the train, be prepared for below zero temperatures.

Black Santa Claus at the Urban League

  • Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Urban League Twin Cities, Minneapolis
  • Free event

Celebrate the joy of the season with a visit from Black Santa. Children can share their Christmas wishes, take photos, and choose a book to enjoy, all while sipping hot cocoa and enjoying cookies from local vendors. The event is being hosted by the African American Child Wellness Institute.

Holland Daze Open Studios

  • Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Holland Arts Building East, 639 22nd Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
  • Free admission

Discover local art and creativity at Holland Daze Open Studios. With open doors to artists and makers, it's a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping while supporting a food and supply drive for the community.

Emo Nite at First Avenue

• Dec. 12, doors open at 9 p.m.
• First Avenue, Minneapolis
• Tickets cost $34.36 (including fees) via AXS

Let your inner emo shine at First Avenue with a night dedicated to nostalgic music and a heartwarming cause. $1 per ticket will go to support charitable organizations.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

• Dec. 14, tip at 6 p.m.
• Target Center, Minneapolis
• Tickets available on the Timberwolves website

Cheer on the Timberwolves as they face off against the Sacramento Kings. It's the start of a five-game homestand for the Wolves, so grab your tickets and get ready to support your team.

