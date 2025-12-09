Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Dec. 12–14)

article

Bundle up, Minnesota, because this weekend is expected to get cold, but that's no reason to hibernate! From festive train light shows to art showcases and holiday cheer, there's plenty to warm your spirits across the Twin Cities.

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train at Union Depot

Dec. 13, 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Union Depot, St. Paul

Donations encouraged for Keystone Community Services

The CPKC Holiday Train lights up Union Depot with dazzling LED displays and a live concert featuring American Authors and Pynk Beard (this is slated to be an outdoor concert). Support the community by bringing cash or non-perishable food donations. If you go out for the train, be prepared for below zero temperatures.

Black Santa Claus at the Urban League

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Urban League Twin Cities, Minneapolis

Free event

Celebrate the joy of the season with a visit from Black Santa. Children can share their Christmas wishes, take photos, and choose a book to enjoy, all while sipping hot cocoa and enjoying cookies from local vendors. The event is being hosted by the African American Child Wellness Institute.

Holland Daze Open Studios

Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holland Arts Building East, 639 22nd Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN

Free admission

Discover local art and creativity at Holland Daze Open Studios. With open doors to artists and makers, it's a perfect opportunity for holiday shopping while supporting a food and supply drive for the community.

Emo Nite at First Avenue

• Dec. 12, doors open at 9 p.m.

• First Avenue, Minneapolis

• Tickets cost $34.36 (including fees) via AXS

Let your inner emo shine at First Avenue with a night dedicated to nostalgic music and a heartwarming cause. $1 per ticket will go to support charitable organizations.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

• Dec. 14, tip at 6 p.m.

• Target Center, Minneapolis

• Tickets available on the Timberwolves website

Cheer on the Timberwolves as they face off against the Sacramento Kings. It's the start of a five-game homestand for the Wolves, so grab your tickets and get ready to support your team.