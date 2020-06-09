There are 105 names on the homepage for BabyNames.com. There may not sound anything strange about this, but those names hold a special significance: they belong to people who were killed by police over the years.

Emmett Till, Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery, Sandra Bland, George Floyd, and the list goes on.

“Each one of these names was somebody’s baby,” the website read. “BabyNames.com stands in solidarity with the black community.”

Following the example of many other organizations such as Nike, Spotify, and the NFL, BabyNames.com sent a message to the world expressing their support in light of current events following the death of George Floyd.

“BabyNames.com is a family owned and operated business. When we saw the names of black victims listed on NPR, we were devastated,“ according to BabyNames.com founder Jennifer Moss “Our statement is that these are not just names on a page, but loved ones. We are humbled and grateful for the public response and hope it helps in the conversation.”

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, even after Floyd pleaded with the officer that he could not breathe. Chauvin now faces murder charges.

The other three officers, who were on scene during Floyd's death, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality filled some of the nation’s most famous cities over the past weeks following Floyd’s death.

Democrats unveiled sweeping new legislation Monday that, if passed, would increase accountability of police officers by banning certain practices and significantly curbing immunity from legal consequences stemming from acts committed in the line of duty.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would lower the bar for police officers to face criminal prosecution by allowing charges not just in cases where alleged misconduct was intentional, but also in cases of reckless misconduct. It also seeks to incentivize independent investigations at the state and local level and allow more “pattern and practice” investigations by state attorneys general and the U.S. Department of Justice.

FOX News contributed to this report.