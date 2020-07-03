'The virus doesn’t care if we are tired': Doctors urge social distancing at July 4 gatherings

In a year that has seen event after event cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, we know the July Fourth weekend will be different from years past.

Many of us won’t be leaving our own backyards to celebrate but there are things you’ll have to keep in mind whether you’re home or somewhere else.

"This is probably the biggest challenge that we ever have because it’s a time when we get large groups together," said Allina Health Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Frank Rhame.

Health experts are on high alert, worried proper precautions, like wearing masks and social distancing, might not happen at some of these cross-generational gatherings.

"But when you have the kids and mom and pop and grandma and grandpa all in the same group, that’s a real challenge and that’s the group we really want to protect most of all," said Dr. Rhame.

Doctors are reminding people the virus hasn’t gone away.

"This is a bad hand we’re dealt by nature. The virus doesn’t care if we are tired of this," Dr. Rhame explained. "If we let up on it, it’s going to lead to death and disease."

Dr. Rhame also recommended keeping hand sanitizer around and using it when there are not sinks nearby, especially at outdoor-type gatherings. Of course, washing your hands with soap and water is the top choice, but sanitizer is a close second.