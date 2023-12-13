‘The Masked Singer’: Anteater, Candelabra sent home in double elimination

The finale of " The Masked Singer " is almost here, but this week, fans had to say goodbye to two more contestants during another double elimination.

During Wednesday night’s new episode, Anteater and Candelabra said farewell to performing on "The Masked Singer" stage.

Anteater, who was the first contestant forced to "take it off" and be revealed, turned out to be legendary musician John Oates.

"We’ve got a legend in the building," host Nick Cannon said immediately following the reveal.

John Oates, rock icon, revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The musician, best known as one-half of the rock and soul duo Hall & Oates, said he had a blast competing on the FOX reality series.

Candelabra and Anteater were revealed on Wednesday's new episode of "The Masked Singer." (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

"I’ll tell you what, I’ve done a lot of crazy stuff in my career," Oates, 75, told the audience. "This is one of the best things I’ve ever done."

Oates was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004 and in 2014 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Hall & Oates.

"You are the soundtrack of my life," panelist Ken Jeong told Oates. "I grew up on you man, and I’m literally starstruck right now."

Oates added, "It’s so great to be in this costume and just sing whatever you want. No one knows who you are."

Candelabra revealed as Keyshia Cole on ‘The Masked Singer’

Candelabra was the second contestant to be revealed on Wednesday's latest episode.

The person, dressed as the candlestick, was revealed as singer and songwriter Keyshia Cole.

"The queen is here," Cannon said.

Candelabra performs on "The Masked Singer" stage. (Credit: Michael Becker/FOX)

The four-time Grammy-nominated singer is also an actress and composer, known for "Mission: Impossible III," "Step Up" and "Coach Carter."

"I lost to a doughnut," Cole told the audience, adding, "No, he’s not a doughnut. He’s somebody spectacular, and I can’t wait to see him get unmasked, because he was fabulous."

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger added, "It’s an honor, it’s truly an honor."

Next week on ‘The Masked Singer’

Next week, the season 10 winner will be crowned during an all-new two-hour season finale of "The Masked Singer."

The final four celebrity contestants will each perform all-new songs before the audience and panel votes.

The bottom two singers will unmask, then the final two will go head-to-head one last time.

Only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned the Season 10 winner of "The Masked Singer."

Catch the all-new two-hour "Season 10 Finale" episode of "The Masked Singer" airing Wednesday, December 20 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

