The Fair on 4 attraction opens at Mall of America

A new attraction is bringing the fair-inspired fun to the Mall of America.

The Fair on 4 is now open to the public on the fourth level on the east side of the mall.

The Fair on 4 attraction at the Mall of America offers go-karting among other activities. (The Fair on 4)

Go-karting and axe-throwing are among the activities to enjoy.

There is also a food hall that serves up pizza and fair food favorites like cheese curds and corn dogs. A full bar also features cocktails and more than 40 beers on tap.

