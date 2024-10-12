'The Brothers of Rondo' shines spotlight on St. Paul neighborhood's legacy

At its peak from the 1930s to the 1950s, St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood was a haven for African Americans, with black-owned grocery stores, credit unions and social clubs.

Now, some of the history of this community of color is being preserved for future generations.

What is 'The Brothers of Rondo' about?

"We were just trying to make sure that people knew what happened then," said Russell Balenger, one of the subjects of the film.

The new documentary, "The Brothers Of Rondo", chronicles the lives of four friends who grew up in the Rondo neighborhood.

It shows how they were affected by the construction of I-94, which split the neighborhood in half and cost rondo 700 houses, 300 businesses and 61 percent of its population.

"Within a three-year period, my mother died, my father died, and we lost our home, which was pretty devastating," said Readus Fletcher, another subject of the film.

Ironically, the highway that devastated their community also carried the men to Minnesota State University Moorhead, where they became some of the first African Americans to attend the school.

What does it all mean?

All four say they used the lessons they learned in Rondo to make an impact on their careers, communities and the state of Minnesota.

"You have to take those opportunities in and do the right kinds of things so that those opportunities will flourish and put you in a better position in life," said Louis Scott, who is also in the film.

The men hope "The Brothers Of Rondo" illustrates the importance of being resiliant, just like the community they came from.

"There's a way to be successful and there is goodness in working together," said Fletcher.

"The Brothers Of Rondo" will have its Twin Cities premiere at the Minnesota History Center on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 13.

After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring the subjects of the film.