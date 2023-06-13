Expand / Collapse search

The 1975 coming to Minneapolis for ‘At Their Very Best’ tour

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 9
article

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Matty Healy of The 1975 performs on Main Stage East on Day 1 of Leeds Festival on August 26, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 1975 will play at the Target Center in October for their North American tour of "Still… At Their Very Best." 

The band will perform Thursday, October 26 at Target Center. Presale tickets are available Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. with general sale available on Friday, June 23 which can be found online here

The band has already played at arenas in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia over the last nine months. The 1975 will kick off their North American leg in Sacramento, California on September 26.  

The 1975 previously played at the Armory in December 2022 in which fans camped out in cold and rainy weather for a chance of getting the best view of the show. 