The 1975 coming to Minneapolis for ‘At Their Very Best’ tour

article

The 1975 will play at the Target Center in October for their North American tour of "Still… At Their Very Best."

The band will perform Thursday, October 26 at Target Center. Presale tickets are available Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. with general sale available on Friday, June 23 which can be found online here.

The band has already played at arenas in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia over the last nine months. The 1975 will kick off their North American leg in Sacramento, California on September 26.

The 1975 previously played at the Armory in December 2022 in which fans camped out in cold and rainy weather for a chance of getting the best view of the show.